Bengaluru: You will be shadowless at 12:17 pm today

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 25, 2023, 10:46 am 2 min read

Today, the city of Bengaluru will experience a rare celestial phenomenon known as "Zero Shadow Day." For a brief period, your constant companion, your shadow, will be nowhere to be seen! This occurrence is due to the perfect alignment of the sun with the Earth's equator, creating a situation where no shadows are cast. Let's explore more about it.

The rare phenomenon occurs twice a year

This annual celestial phenomenon occurs twice a year for places between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude. Today, the phenomenon will occur at 12:17 pm in Bengaluru, and your shadow will briefly disappear. The second zero shadow day will be observed on September 18.

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium to host workshop for students

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru is organizing a workshop for students to witness the celestial event. The workshop will feature interactive sessions with scientists, telescope viewing of the sun's surface features, and solar scoring to track sunspots. The exciting event promises to enhance the students' knowledge of astronomy and bring them closer to the wonders of the universe.

Earth's speed and circumference can be measured using this phenomenon

Dr. M.Y. Anand, Senior Scientific Officer at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, stated to Bangalore Mirror that Zero Shadow Day has practical applications in measuring the Earth's speed and circumference. In the past, philosopher Eratosthenes used this phenomenon to determine the Earth's size. The planetarium plans to collaborate with science centers in Karnataka, Chennai, and Bhopal to measure the Earth's circumference and speed.

How the measurement will be undertaken?

Dr. Anand explained that the phenomenon will be observed at two places at the same time to calculate the distance between them and find the circumference of the Earth. While Bengaluru will observe the shadow event, the Bhopal science center will measure the length of the shadow. By calculating the distance between the two places, the circumference of the Earth can be determined.

IIA too hosting events at its Kormangala campus

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in Bengaluru's Koramangala is all set to celebrate Zero Shadow Day with events organized at its campus. "Come celebrate Zero Shadow Day #ZSD at our Koramangala campus on 25 Apr from 10 AM-1 PM. Sun will be directly overhead at 12:17," the IIA tweeted. Meanwhile, check out the best planetariums in India to introduce your kids to astronomy.

