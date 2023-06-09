Entertainment

Times when Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram account

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 09, 2023, 05:50 pm 2 min read

Britney Spears, on multiple occasions, has deactivated her Instagram account

Oops, she did it again! Pop sensation Britney Spears has once again partially gone off social media as she deactivated her Instagram account on Friday (IST). For many, the deactivation didn't come as a surprise. If you follow the Gasoline singer, you'd know Spears frequently deactivates her account. Here is when and why she did so on multiple occasions in the past.

Due to backlash over comparing Brad Pitt to her uncle

Recently, Spears posted a picture of Hollywood actor Brad Pitt on her Instagram handle, mentioning how he resembled one of her uncles who "potty trained" her. Clearly, the post didn't go down well with many users who found it to be "weird" and "out of place." The backlash was so profound that the 41-year-old singer decided to take a break from the photo-sharing application.

For being mocked on dance videos

In December 2022, Spears abruptly deleted her account. This time, she had left her fans confused as she made several gushing comments about her family members in some posts, before going off the application. It was only in January that she clarified that it was because people were mocking her over her dance videos, and that she needed a break.

After calling out her family

Spears had taken some time off from Instagram in October 2022, after she called out her family in her posts. She put up a string of posts in which she spoke about how she was treated by her family in the nearly 15 years of conservatorship. Spears specifically mentioned her father, Jamie Spears, claiming he used to call her "fat," among other things.

When she deleted it in August 2022

Last year in August, Spears chose to deactivate her account once again. This was before the release of her song, Hold Me Closer with Elton John. She took to Twitter after deleting her account and said, "I'm learning every day is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy ... yes I choose happiness today (sic)."

A brief break in March

Fans were surprised to realize that the Toxic singer had once again deleted her account in March 2022. Though the reason for her disappearance isn't known, the singer soon returned. The break didn't last longer than a week. "I couldn't stay away from the 'gram too long so I'm back already," she wrote upon her return on the platform.

