United Airlines trans stewardess dies after sharing emotional post

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 24, 2023, 04:54 pm 2 min read

Kayleigh Scott gained fame in 2020 when United Airlines featured her as part of its diversity campaign (Photo credit: Instagram/@hayitskay97)

A transgender woman flight attendant, who gained popularity after appearing in a commercial for United Airlines, was allegedly found dead in her Colorado home on Monday, reported The Independent. Before her death, Kayleigh Scott (25) posted a heartbreaking note for her family and friends, asking them to remember the "good memories" that they shared. Reportedly, Scott's mother confirmed her daughter's death on social media.

I am sorry I could not be stronger: Scott

In her Instagram and Facebook posts, Scott wrote, "As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth, I would like to apologize to everyone I let down. I am so sorry I could not be better." "I will see you all again on the other side," she added naming a few of her loved ones in the letter.

Scott was struggling with depression

To note, Scott rose to fame in 2020 when United Airlines featured her as part of its diversity campaign. In the video, she talked about her transition and how her peers at the company supported her through her journey. According to The Independent, the following year, Scott opened up about her struggle with depression. The cause of her death is yet to be confirmed.

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation's contact number is 18602662345, along with the WhatsApp number +91 9999666555.