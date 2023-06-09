Entertainment

SRK 'Pathaan's Russia release date revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 09, 2023, 05:32 pm 2 min read

'Pathaan' to release in Russia and other CIS nations

Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan are on a roll! The high-octane action thriller marked the comeback of "King of Bollywood" and since its release, it has been shattering records left and right. It was released in some international pockets and has been raking in well. After its humongous success in Bangladesh, Pathaan will premiere in Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries on July 13.

'Pathaan' will be dubbed in local languages

The film has already crossed Rs. 1,000 crore mark at the global box office. The Siddharth Anand directorial will premiere in Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Moldova, and Kyrgyzstan. It will be dubbed in local languages too. Pre-Soviet Union disintegration, the Russian market was huge for Hindi films, hence Pathaan's success is crucial. Given it's already on OTT, the collection might get hampered.

More about 'Pathaan' and SRK's upcoming films

The action thriller is a part of YRF Spy Universe. It also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia, among others. Salman Khan appears in a cameo. After the success, fans are eagerly waiting for SRK's Jawan which is set for a September release. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki slated for December. In a nutshell, 2023 is King Khan's year!

