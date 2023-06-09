Entertainment

'Gadar' to 'Pathaan': Bollywood movies that ran special ticket offers

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 09, 2023, 05:13 pm 2 min read

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' had a special offer on its ticket price to lure the audience in, so did many recent movies

When it comes to promoting a film, moviemakers go to every possible extent to spread the word. From fan events to meet-and-greets, they try every trick in the hat to promote their movie. Among these tricks is also running special offers on movie tickets to lure the audience in; here are some of the films that did so in the post-COVID-19 era.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was released in the theaters last week on June 2. The makers ran a Buy One Get One (BOGO) offer on its ticket sale to attract the audience. Recently, its director, Laxman Utekar rejected the claims that the film's box office success was because of the BOGO offer.

'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-led Pathaan is by far the biggest Bollywood blockbuster. After its release in January, Yash Raj Films decided to slash its prices by 25 percent. The strategic decision was made by its producer Aditya Chopra after the movie had already entered the Rs. 600 crore club within days of its release.

'Shehzada'

Featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead, Shehzada also ran a BOGO offer, but before it was released in the theaters. To gather numbers at the box office, the makers rolled out a BOGO offer during the advance booking. In fact, Aaryan also made a short video to promote the offer on various social media platforms.

'Drishyam 2'

Similar to Shehzada, the Drishyam 2 team also strategized an offer for the film's advance booking. Instead of the BOGO offer, they slashed the ticket prices by 50%. However, the offer was only available on October 2, a date significant to the film's plot. Interestingly, it was also more than a month before its theatrical release on November 18.

'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'

Anil Sharma is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited Gadar 2 featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Though the film is slated for a release in August, the makers re-released its prequel, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha on Friday (June 9). For the re-release, they have rolled out the BOGO offer which will be available for the audience till Sunday.

