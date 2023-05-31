Entertainment

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' turns 10: Ayan Mukerji pens note

Written by Aikantik Bag May 31, 2023, 01:33 pm 1 min read

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' turns 10

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completes a decade! Yes, as we still groove to Balam Pichkari, and Kabira is still our savior on emotionally tough nights, this is quite a reality check that time flies fast. The film set travel and friendship goals for a generation in India and the film's director Ayan Mukerji penned a heartfelt note on its 10th anniversary.

Mukerji's take on the film

Mukerji took to Instagram and wrote, "But when I'm older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie at least once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie!" He also revealed that he has never watched the entire film at a stretch.

What made it so special?

The buddy drama is remembered for its camaraderie between the lead actors Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin. The film received rave reviews back then and was a blockbuster at the box office. Over the years, Pritam's impeccable soundtrack has stayed with us and we have all dreamt of visiting the exquisite locations shown in the film.

