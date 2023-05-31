Entertainment

Al Pacino to welcome fourth child with Noor Alfallah

Written by Aikantik Bag May 31, 2023, 01:23 pm 1 min read

Al Pacino (83) to welcome fourth child with 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah

The "Godfather" of Hollywood is set to become a father in real life for the fourth time! Yes, veteran actor Al Pacino who celebrated his 83rd birthday in April is set to welcome his fourth child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29. The couple is dating for quite some time and as per several media outlets, Alfallah is eight months pregnant.

More about Pacino's life and upcoming projects

Pacino has three other children. A daughter named Julie Marie with acting coach Jan Tarrant and twins Anton James and Olivia Rose with actor Beverly D'Angelo. Pacino has been a celebrated actor for decades and is set to star in Viggo Mortensen and John Travolta's David Mamet's Assassination. Reportedly, the film is supposed to go on floors in September.

