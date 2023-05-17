Entertainment

'High Desert' is streaming now on OTT

High Desert Season 1 has been on the radar for some time and the series is now streaming on Apple TV Plus. Fans were waiting for the Patricia Arquette-headlined series. The comedy TV series is set to release an episode every week. The final episode is set to release on June 21, 2023. The series is an eight-episode series.

Story, cast, and crew of the series

The series is also headlined by Matt Dillon, Rupert Friend, Weruche Opia, and Brad Garrett. The story revolves around Peggy, a former addict who becomes a private investigator after the death of her mother. The series is created by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford, and Jennifer Hoppe-House. It is directed by Jay Roach. It is bankrolled by Red Hour Films, Spoon Productions, and Apple Studios.

