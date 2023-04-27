Entertainment

'Citadel' review: PeeCee-Richard Madden set solid foundation for action-fueled thriller

'Citadel' review: PeeCee-Richard Madden set solid foundation for action-fueled thriller

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 27, 2023, 08:00 pm 3 min read

Watch 'Citadel' on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video's globetrotting adventure spy thriller show Citadel (Episodes 1 and 2) will arrive on the streamer on April 28, Friday. Executively produced by the Russo Brothers (best known for directing Avengers: Endgame), the series is the second-most expensive in the world! Before you dive into the first two episodes directed by Newton Thomas Sigel, read our review here.

This is what 'Citadel' is all about

Citadel is the story of the titular spy organization which Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra) work for. Bernard (Stanley Tucci) is their supervisor. However, things turn topsy-turvy when Kane and Sinh are double-crossed by an agent during a consequential mission and a life-threatening accident pushes Kane into retrograde amnesia. Can he find his true self back and reunite with Sinh?

The episodes act as precursory introduction to the series

Both episodes have set the foundation of what to expect from the rest of the season: a globetrotting adventure, high-voltage action sequences, a complex plot, and characters that will always harbor more secrets than what they let on. While the story may seem slightly convoluted initially, the threads begin to unknot by the second episode, and the high-stakes mystery begins to finally take shape.

Kane, Sinh go full-throttle when it comes to action

The show pulls no punches when it comes to going full-throttle vis-a-vis action in the first few minutes, and understandably, it has also been the most publicized aspect of Citadel. I found it interesting how Kane and Sinh have different fighting techniques: while he takes his enemies out through hand-to-hand combat, Sinh leverages her seductive beauty to get a step closer to her nemeses.

The episodes nod toward its future spinoffs

PeeCee's gait and overall persona in the first few minutes reminded me of an early role of hers—Sonia from Aitraaz, and while the storylines couldn't be more different, it seems like PeeCee brings the same amount of maneuvering skill required in both places. The series is peppered with clues and easter eggs (look for them!)—interesting nods to the subsequent episodes and the Indian spinoff.

Love action sequences? This will be a treat for you

Citadel has no dearth of scenes that catch you off guard, and by the time you reach the second episode, you might as well start becoming acclimated with it. Bullets firing in all directions, people jumping off or being pushed off bridges and trains, and humans being dispatched to death due to bullets being rammed into their heads—this might not be for the faint-hearted.

Which aspects could have been better?

There are attempts toward humor in a few places but it never lands. Moreover, I would have preferred for the story to settle in a bit before the action took place, but the show is so impatient about showing off the state-of-the-art action techniques, that even the story takes the backseat at times. With the lack of good writing, even action can be overbearing.

The show picks up pace from Episode 2; watch it!

With both episodes being less than 40 minutes, Citadel packs a lot, though it demands your unwavering attention since the story is non-linear. I was a bit disappointed by the relatively less screentime given to Sinh, but hopefully, that should change in the upcoming episodes. All in all, with its high-tech action and ambitious storyline, Citadel seems to be moving in the right direction.