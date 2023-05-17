Entertainment

Kim Petras becomes first transgender model for 'Sports Illustrated'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 17, 2023, 02:05 pm 1 min read

Kim Petras featured on the cover of 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit edition

German pop star Kim Petras became the first transgender cover model for the coveted Sports Illustrated magazine. The magazine unveiled its Swimsuit edition and Petras is seen posing for the cover alongside stalwarts like Megan Fox, Brooks Nader, and Martha Stewart. This has also sparked controversy and now SI Swimsuit Editor-in-Chief MJ Day has spoken about the same.

Magazine editor's take on the whole controversy

Day stated, "There is no theme [to this year's issue], rather, there is a vision, a sentiment, a hope that women can live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally and externally." They also emphasized that women from diverse backgrounds are constantly evolving. Petras is a huge inspiration for the LGBTQ+ community. The Grammy-winning pop star has defied so-called "conventional norms."

