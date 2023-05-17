Entertainment

PVR Inox opens PVR Inox Pictures to acquire international films

Written by Aikantik Bag May 17, 2023, 01:17 pm 1 min read

PVR Inox opened a new arm to acquire international films

PVR and Inox are the biggest names in the exhibitor circuit in India. The bigwigs got into a merger and came into a rebranding of PVR Inox. Now, the company has released a statement regarding opening a new arm named PVR Inox Pictures which will focus on bringing quality international films to the Indian market. This marks a good step for many under-represented filmmakers.

New executive director and other details

The statement read, "With a wider screen network, it will expand its programming and marketing capabilities and create highly innovative experiences, bringing significant value to its partners as well as to its customers." The company has appointed Sanjeev Kumar Bijli as the Executive director of PVR Inox Limited. It owns 43% share of multiplex screens. The company also has a presence in Sri Lanka.

