Iranian-Israeli film 'Judo' first look unveiled

Written by Aikantik Bag May 17, 2023, 12:45 pm 1 min read

Judo is an upcoming Iranian-Israeli film that is in a slight buzz among cinephiles. Now, the makers have unveiled the first look of the movie, starring Zae Amir-Ebrahimi and Arienne Mandi. The film revolves around the sport of Judo. The film is being helmed by Guy Nattiv and Amir-Ebrahimi. It is bankrolled by WestEnd Films and Keshet Studios.

More about the upcoming film

The film is special as it becomes the first feature film to be made by an Iranian and Israeli filmmaker. This comes at a time when the Iranian government criminalizes contact with Israelis. The story revolves around a female judoka and her coach and how their life changes during the Judo World Championships. The cast also includes Jaime Ray Newman, Nadine Marshall, among others.

