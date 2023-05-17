Entertainment

Johnny Depp-led 'Jeanne du Barry' at Cannes: Everything to know

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 17, 2023, 12:43 pm 3 min read

Everything you need to know about Johnny Depp-led 'Jeanne du Barry'

Renowned actor Johnny Depp reclaimed the spotlight at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, where his latest film, Jeanne du Barry, took the prestigious opening slot on Tuesday. This role marks Depp's comeback after his widely publicized defamation trial. Despite the controversies, the film captivated audiences and stood out as a centerpiece of the festival. Here's everything to know about this movie.

Why does this story matter?

Amidst his controversial trial with ex-wife-actor Amber Heard, Depp shot the French-language film in 2022, through which he embarked on a comeback journey, as he has long been absent from film and television projects, precisely since 2018.

In addition, the trial resulted in his departure from the Fantastic Beasts film franchise, and he was dropped from the spinoff of the upcoming Harry Potter series.

Depp teared up as the film received seven-minute-long standing ovation

In a viral clip, Depp was seen getting emotional as his film received a seven-minute-long standing ovation at Cannes on Tuesday. Earlier, Cannes director Thierry Fremaux faced backlash for making the decision to open the festival with Depp's film. In a press conference, the director stated that since Depp was not banned from acting, there was no reason to not include his film.

Check out Depp's emotional reaction to the standing ovation

'Jeanne du Barry': The storyline

A biographical drama, Jeanne du Barry is inspired by the rise and downfall of the titular French Court mistress of Louis XV. Born Jeanne Vaubernier to a modest background, her insatiable hunger for culture and pleasure propels her ascent in French society. As the story proceeds, Louis XV falls madly in love with the mistress, unaware that she is, in fact, a courtesan.

Meet the cast of 'Jeanne du Barry'

The film features a stellar cast including Maïwenn as the titular character Jeanne Du Barry, Depp as Louis XV—the second to last king before the monarchy collapsed amid the French Revolution, Pierre Richard, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory, and India Hair. French cinema's most beloved actor—Louis Garrel, who was also featured in the 2019 Greta Gerwig's Little Women, also appears as one of the courtiers.

Meet the team behind 'Jeanne Du Barry'

It is fascinating to note how Maïwenn managed to headline the project while sitting in the director's chair. Notably, she has also co-written the film with Teddy Lussi-Modeste and Nicoloas Livecchi. This is the French actor-filmmaker's sixth feature film and Cannes director Fremaux has invited the talented Maïwenn to Cannes earlier too, with entries like 2011's Polisse, 2015's My King, and 2020's DNA.

