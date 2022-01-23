Entertainment

After being 'blacklisted,' Johnny Depp lands first major role

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Twitter Jan 23, 2022, 05:08 pm 2 min read

Things haven't gone smoothly for Johnny Depp ever since abuse allegations surfaced. The Hollywood star even claimed he was being "blacklisted" in Hollywood. But after nearly two years, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has landed a major role. According to reports, he will be playing controversial French ruler, King Louis XV, in a historical project soon, to be helmed by French director Maiwenn.

According to Variety, Depp is scheduled to begin shooting this summer. Further, the three-month-long production is to take place on various locations across historical landmarks in Paris, most importantly at the Versailles Palace. For now, the title and plot of the film have been kept under the covers. Director Maiwenn will also play a part; that of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's last mistress.

Louis XV

As per the report, the venture is being produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Why Not Productions. Separately, Wild Bunch International will be looking over the worldwide sales. Notably, Louis XV was dubbed as the "beloved" as he ruled for 59 years. But he suffered disgrace during his last few years and is considered responsible for the degradation of monarchy, ultimately leading to French Revolution.

Coming to Depp, his last film was Andrew Levitas's Minamata in 2020, although it's yet to release in certain markets. It told the story of war photographer W Eugene Smith. The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star was "canceled" after getting accused of domestic violence by ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. He was removed from Fantastic Beasts after losing a libel lawsuit against The Sun.

Despite Hollywood seemingly distancing itself from Depp, his fans have often bashed Heard online, even urging Warner Bros. to sack her from the Aquaman franchise. The legal battle of the former star couple will soon get featured in a documentary by Discovery+. Titled, Johnny vs Amber, the two-part docu-series will tell the story from the perspective of both Depp and Heard.