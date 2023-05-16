Entertainment

Cannes 2023: Decoding significance of over-the-top standing ovations

What is the significance of standing ovations at Cannes Film Festival?

Stand, smile, clap, and repeat—these gestures are enough to express appreciation. However, the Cannes Film Festival's tradition of lengthy standing ovations has become an integral part of the festival, which might seem daunting sometimes. It is worth noting that the ovation can last up to 10 minutes or more. Let's explore the significance of Cannes's standing ovations and their impact on a movie's reputation.

Standing ovation helps generate buzz for a film

"The history of standing ovation can be traced to an ancient Roman celebration—a sign of respect for generals returning from campaigns. At an old-fashioned Cannes, a similar reverence is at play," explained Cristina Bicchieri, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania to The Atlantic. When a film receives a standing ovation at a festival like Cannes, it helps generate buzz and creates positive word-of-mouth.

A standing ovation doesn't necessarily mean the film is flawless

While the duration of the applause at Cannes can indicate the buzz surrounding a film, it doesn't guarantee that the film is flawless. Sometimes, films that receive a standing ovation fail to connect with audiences outside the festival. For example, The Neon Demon (2016) by Danish filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn earned an impressive 17-minute-long ovation, but it couldn't perform well at the box office.

How did the culture of long-standing ovations start?

Most films showcased at Cannes are worthy of extended applause—thanks to the festival's culture of recognizing art, which has been going on for 76 years. However, it gained international attention when Michael Moore's 2004 film Fahrenheit 9/11 received an over-the-top standing ovation of around 20 minutes. While ovations of 10 or 15 minutes are not uncommon, 20 minutes was definitely a record-breaking achievement.

Which film has earned the longest-standing ovation at Cannes?

The distinction of the longest-standing ovation has been earned by Guillermo del Toro's 2006 film Pan's Labyrinth. The fantasy film, set against the backdrop of the Spanish Civil War, received a whopping 22-minute-long ovation. To note, the film went on to win multiple awards, including three Academy Awards. Pan's Labyrinth broke the previous record of a 20-minute ovation held by the film Fahrenheit 9/11.

When Adam Driver lit up a cigarette mid-applause

In 2021, Adam Driver found a solution to occupy himself during a five-minute-long ovation when he lit up a cigarette mid-applause. The star attended the premiere of his musical film, Annette, where he starred alongside Marion Cotillard. Meanwhile, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood team had to endure seven minutes of clapping during the festival in 2019, with visible discomfort on their faces.