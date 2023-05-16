Entertainment

Happy birthday, Vicky Kaushal: Revisiting his heartwarming Instagram posts

Written by Isha Sharma May 16, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Happy birthday, Vicky Kaushal!

He might be film industry's first choice to infuse life into the stories of real-life heroes, but Vicky Kaushal is far more than what his onscreen persona possibly implies. Quirky, fun, and high on life, Kaushal provides regular snapshots of his life on his Instagram account, where he's religiously followed by 14M+ people. On his 35th birthday, here are some of our favorite posts!

A childhood photo demonstrated his love for dance

In Govinda Naam Mera, Kaushal played a background dancer's role. During interviews, he mentioned that the dance bug had bitten him long back and he wishes to be known for his range, not just for portraying brooding roles. In a photo uploaded a few days before GNM's release, a young Kaushal could be seen shaking a leg during a school dance performance.

Remember his Diwali photo with his wife Katrina Kaif?

Ever since he got married to actor Katrina Kaif, Kaushal's Instagram account has also become a public online diary filled with love and mushy captions! In one such post, he shared that he and Kaif had conducted Diwali pooja at home, and what won fans' hearts was the way he called Kaif "Ghar ki Lakshmi (Lakshmi of our home)."

Did you see Kaushal's heartfelt video with his mother?

Kaushal has often spoken about his journey and how his parents Sam Kaushal and Veena Kaushal had key roles to play in his success. And, unsurprisingly, his parents find space on his social media, too. A few months ago, the Uri actor shared a brief video from his home where he could be seen relaxing and enjoying a champi from his mother!

Kaushal once even showed us his village!

The audience loves the actors who stay connected to their roots despite the glitz and glamor that showbiz throws their way, and safe to say, Kauhal has scored enough numbers on this front. He once uploaded pictures of his village where he often went during his summer vacations and said that his pind provides him with "warmth" and "peace." Here are the photos.