Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 03, 2021, 06:32 pm

Guests have to sign an agreement to maintain secrecy of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding?

The time has come for Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to tie the knot. The couple will reportedly have a court wedding today, followed by a grand social wedding in Rajasthan next Thursday, where preparations are on full swing. Today a letter of Sawai Madhopur district administration went viral regarding law and order management ahead of their nuptials, effectively confirming the event.

Significance Why does this story matter?

It needs to be noted that the two actors have still not confirmed their relationship status, leave alone wedding plans. Everything is hush-hush. The maximum facts are being reported by media portals citing sources, but Sawai Madhopur authority's letter have lend some credibility to these rumors floating around. If their wedding happens, it will be one of THE most high-profile events this year.

Venue Wedding will take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan

The couple will reportedly tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, located in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Four suites of this luxury property have been booked for the wedding. Costing Rs. 7L per night, the venue has a lush green garden, swimming pool, and a lake. Reports say that Kaif and Kaushal will reach there via a private jet to avoid the media.

Timeline Celebrations will consist of sangeet, mehendi and a grand shaadi

Celebrations will begin with sangeet, to be held on December 7. The next day would be mehendi, and the royal wedding would happen on December 9. The reception will be taking place on December 10. It's been reported that dance performers from Mumbai have been practicing to Kaif's hit songs at the wedding venue. 100 bouncers have been hired from Jaipur to ensure security.

Costumes Wedding attires will be done by India's ace designers

As per reports, Kaif will be donning a Manish Malhotra ensemble for the sangeet. For mehendi, she will be wearing a traditional costume made by renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her wedding dress comes from Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the favorite of Bollywood brides. Meanwhile Kaushal's designer wear will be designed by Kunal Rawal and Raghavendra Rathore. For wedding, he will don a Sabyasachi-sherwani.

Rules All the happenings have been kept under secrecy

Reports say that guests have been asked to sign a NDA (non disclosure agreement). Rules also include no mobiles, no photos, no sharing of location details or pictures. They cannot have contact with the outside world till they leave the venue. Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan, and his wife Natasha will be putting up at a 5-star property near the venue.

Information Salman Khan not invited, Ranbir Kapoor left out too?

Apart from the aforementioned names, Shashank Khaitan and Farah Khan are also confirmed invitees. Interestingly, Salman Khan, Kaif's ex-boyfriend, hasn't been invited yet. Even Ranbir Kapoor may not be given a card, said media reports, though Kaif is close to his current girlfriend, Alia Bhatt.