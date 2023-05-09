Entertainment

Box office: Salman Khan starrer 'KKBKKJ' crashes badly

Written by Aikantik Bag May 09, 2023, 10:25 am 1 min read

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Day 18 box office collection

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan﻿ is struggling at the box office and has not been able to make good money since Thursday. Bollywood's Bhaijaan is a quintessential superstar known for his commercial viability, but this film seems to have lost its touch. It is facing steady competition from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II and The Kerala Story, among other releases.

Film collected less than Rs. 1cr for past few days

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Farhad Samji directorial earned Rs. 35 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it earned Rs. 108.55 crore (India nett). The masala entertainer received negative reviews from critics. The cast includes Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, and Shehnaaz Gill, among others, while Ram Charan appears in a cameo. The film opened to great numbers upon its Eid release.

'KKBKKJ' was released 18 days ago