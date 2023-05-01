Entertainment

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' shooting wrapped; Sara pens note

Written by Aikantik Bag May 01, 2023, 02:44 pm 1 min read

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' shooting wrapped

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented actors from the new generation of Bollywood. The actor has had her hits and misses, yet has a promising future ahead. Her film Ae Watan Mere Watan has been in the buzz since its release and now she revealed that the film's shooting has been wrapped. As per the first look, Khan looks promising.

More about the upcoming film

In the post, Khan quoted Mahatma Gandhi and thanked her director for this character. The film is based on freedom fighter Usha Mehta's life. The film is touted to be a thriller drama directed by Kannan Iyer and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. This film will directly release on OTT—Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around the Quit India Movement of 1942.

