'The Song of Scorpions': Everything to know about Irrfan's swansong

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 24, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

'The Song of Scorpions' will release in India on April 28

April 28 will be a bittersweet day for the fans of critically acclaimed and much-loved artist Irrfan Khan, as his swansong The Song of Scorpions will release in Indian theaters on upcoming Friday. The heavily-delayed film was already released worldwide in 2017, but unfortunately, it couldn't see the light of day in Khan's own country. Here's everything about the upcoming drama.

About team behind 'The Song of Scorpions'

The film is truly a melting pot of cultures in itself and is described as a Swiss-French-Singaporean Rajasthani language drama film. It has been directed by Anup Singh, who previously worked with Khan on the haunting, beautiful partition film Qissa. Jointly produced by Feather Light Films and KNM, it co-stars Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani and veteran Bollywood actor Waheeda Rehman.

What is the movie all about?

IMDb describes the plot as follows: "Aadam, a camel trader, fell in love with Nooran, a tribal woman. But even before they can get to know each other better, Nooran is poisoned by a treachery that sets her on a perilous journey to avenge herself and find her song." The story is co-written by Singh and Juhi Chaturvedi (writer of October, Piku, Vicky Donor).

'Irrfan would be very happy, in spirits': Singh

Expressing relief the movie is finally premiering in India, Singh recently told Hindustan Times, "This is unimaginable, Irrfan is not with us." "I am sure that he, in spirits, would be very happy to see the film getting the kind of release in India... I am very grateful to my [Indian distributors]. They have worked very hard...stayed with the film for three years."

Film received critical acclaim upon premiere

TSOS's world premiere took place at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in 2017. Writing about it, critic Boyd van Hoeij (The Hollywood Reporter) remarked, "The film is absolutely gorgeous to look at," while Allan Hunter (Screen Daily) said, "The material could easily have lent itself to melodrama...but Singh's understated direction lends it a steely conviction that is further underpinned by some deft casting."