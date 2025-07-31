'Param Sundari': Janhvi-Sidharth's new song to drop next week
What's the story
The much-anticipated second song, Bheegi Saree, from the upcoming film Param Sundari will be released on August 8. The news was shared by lead actor Janhvi Kapoor and by Maddock Films on Thursday. The poster for the song features both Kapoor and co-star Sidharth Malhotra drenched in rain, setting an intriguing mood for the track.
Twitter Post
'Brace yourselves for...'
Thank you for all the love you've showered on #Pardesiya ❤️— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) July 31, 2025
Now, brace yourselves for a song that simmers with passion and drips with yearning. #BheegiSaree, sung by the magical voices of Adnan Sami and Shreya Ghoshal.
Composed by Sachin-Jigar and written by Amitabh… pic.twitter.com/sXypKW91qt
First track
'Pardesiya' song is winning hearts
The first song from Param Sundari, titled Pardesiya, was released on Wednesday. The video for the song opened with a romantic conversation between Kapoor and Malhotra against the backdrop of Kerala's picturesque tea plantation. Fans have been showering love on the romantic tune. One fan said on Instagram, "Bollywood is healing," while another gushed, "Uff! What a beautiful song."
Twitter Post
'Every step he takes, chaos runs behind him...'
Every step he takes, chaos runs behind him.. your heart won’t keep up ‘cause Param’s on his way to take over. 💕— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) July 30, 2025
The biggest love story of the year - #ParamSundari coming to cinemas on 29th August!
🔗- https://t.co/smXpyk14Fm#Pardesiya, song out now! pic.twitter.com/KZsOxyLSTU
Release date
New release date and announcement poster
Earlier, the makers of Param Sundari had announced a new release date with an announcement poster. The caption read, "The biggest love story of the year, Param Sundari, from the house of Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, directed by Tushar Jalota, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor releases August 29." Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota, is a cross-cultural love story between a South Indian girl and a North Indian boy.