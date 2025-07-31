'Param Sundari': Janhvi-Sidharth's new song to drop next week

Thank you for all the love you've showered on #Pardesiya ❤️ Now, brace yourselves for a song that simmers with passion and drips with yearning. #BheegiSaree , sung by the magical voices of Adnan Sami and Shreya Ghoshal. Composed by Sachin-Jigar and written by Amitabh… pic.twitter.com/sXypKW91qt

First track

'Pardesiya' song is winning hearts

The first song from Param Sundari, titled Pardesiya, was released on Wednesday. The video for the song opened with a romantic conversation between Kapoor and Malhotra against the backdrop of Kerala's picturesque tea plantation. Fans have been showering love on the romantic tune. One fan said on Instagram, "Bollywood is healing," while another gushed, "Uff! What a beautiful song."