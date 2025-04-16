Is Jr NTR's drastic weight loss due to Ozempic?
What's the story
Telugu star Jr NTR is trending online due to concerns about his health.
Following his shockingly skinny appearance in a recent photo taken in Dubai, fans have been speculating that something is wrong with the actor's health.
Some even went as far as to suggest that he might be on Ozempic, a weight-loss inducing medication.
Despite facing bodyweight-related criticism at the beginning of his career, Jr NTR displayed impressive attention to fitness since his 2007 film Yamadonga.
Weight loss
'Ozempic everywhere, don't believe anything else'
While some fans were worried about Jr NTR's sudden weight loss on social media platforms like Reddit and X/Twitter, others attributed it to Ozempic.
One Reddit user posed, "Ozempic everywhere, don't believe anything else."
Another X user wrote, "Please see his last interview and the drastic time in which he reduced the body fat. If you see the gap, you will understand it's Ozempic."
One even called him "Jr. Ozempic."
Roles
Speculations about NTR's weight loss linked to upcoming roles
Amid all the speculation, some fans did suggest Jr NTR's weight loss could be for an upcoming film.
"A man can't even lose weight now without having stupid people make stupid theories," wrote one fan.
Another Redditor said, "He's playing a role in one of Hrithik's movies, may be trying to match up to him."
A user said he could be preparing for a "lean character" in his upcoming work with Prashanth Neel also.
Career
NTR's recent and upcoming film projects
Jr NTR was last seen in Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1 with Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.
Although the film opened to mixed reviews, it emerged as one of the year's highest-grossing Indian films.
He will make his Bollywood debut with Ayan Mukerji's War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan and will soon start shooting for an untitled film with Prashanth Neel.