Telugu star Jr NTR is trending online due to concerns about his health.

Following his shockingly skinny appearance in a recent photo taken in Dubai, fans have been speculating that something is wrong with the actor's health.

Some even went as far as to suggest that he might be on Ozempic, a weight-loss inducing medication.

Despite facing bodyweight-related criticism at the beginning of his career, Jr NTR displayed impressive attention to fitness since his 2007 film Yamadonga.