Karan Johar finally put the rumors to rest with an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, confirming Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood debut.
Ibrahim will soon be seen in the upcoming film Diler.
Ahead of this significant milestone, Johar shared a heartfelt message, warmly welcoming Ibrahim into the film industry and expressing his excitement for the young actor's journey ahead.
Johar reminisces about working with Ibrahim's family
In his Instagram post, Johar reminisced about his long association with Ibrahim's family, including working with both Khan and Singh in the past.
He fondly remembered meeting Singh at the age of 12 when she shot for Duniya for Dharma Productions.
"I remember so vividly the grace, the energy & the commandment over the camera she had. But, what I remember the most is the warmest Chinese dinner with her and her hairstylist...followed by a James Bond movie!" he wrote.
Johar's first encounter with Khan and their enduring friendship
Johar also recalled his first meeting with Khan in Anand Mahendroo's office, calling him "young, suave, charming & effortless."
He compared the experience to his first meeting with Ibrahim. "VERY much like the first time I met Ibrahim," he wrote.
"I have known this family for 40 years. Worked with them in different capacities—Duniya and the wonderful 2 States with Amrita, Kal Ho Naa Ho to Kurbaan with Saif, and of course, Simmba with (Sara Ali Khan)."
Johar expressed excitement for Ibrahim's debut
Johar ended his post by saying he can't wait to see the new wave of talent Ibrahim is.
"Films are in their blood, their genes, and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see," he wrote.
He also hinted at more work with the family in the future, showing his deep-rooted connection with them.
'Diler' marks Ibrahim's return to work after family crisis
Diler, a sports drama helmed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Dinesh Vijan, also marks Ibrahim's return to work after a break.
He had taken a break from the sets to care for his father after Khan was stabbed earlier this month. Now that Khan is on the mend, Ibrahim has returned to his professional commitments.
The film is likely to hit the screens soon.