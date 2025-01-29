What's the story

Karan Johar finally put the rumors to rest with an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, confirming Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood debut.

Ibrahim will soon be seen in the upcoming film Diler.

Ahead of this significant milestone, Johar shared a heartfelt message, warmly welcoming Ibrahim into the film industry and expressing his excitement for the young actor's journey ahead.