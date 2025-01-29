What's the story

The recent wildfires in Los Angeles have been wreaking havoc, affecting even the Hollywood legends.

Among them was Meryl Streep (75), who found herself facing a terrifying escape.

Her nephew, Abe Streep, shared the gripping details of her harrowing escape in an article for New York Magazine, revealing how Streep had to cut a hole in her fence large enough for a car to pass through while evacuating her property.

Here's what happened.