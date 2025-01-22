'The Vampire Diaries's Paul Wesley to executive-produce vampire comedy series
What's the story
Hollywood actor Paul Wesley, famous for his role as Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries, will executive-produce a new vampire comedy for Fox, reported Deadline.
The untitled show will center around a 25-year-old vampire who aims to be an actor while running his family business for his "murderous and suffocating vampire parents," the official synopsis states.
Production team
Wesley will be joined by Victor Fresco and Liz Friedlander
Wesley will be joined by Victor Fresco, known for Santa Clarita Diet and Unstable, who is tasked with writing the pilot episode.
Liz Friedlander, recognized for Bad Monkey and The Rookie, is slated to direct the series.
Notably, Friedlander has previously directed three episodes of The Vampire Diaries.
Currently, there's no indication whether Wesley will make an on-screen appearance in the series.
Show concept
The idea originated from a collaborative pitch
The idea for the vampire comedy was developed by Friedlander, Wesley, and Aaron Kaplan. They pitched their idea to Fresco, resulting in several offers before Fox won the project.
This trio has a successful history of collaboration; Fresco created and executive-produced the Netflix horror-comedy series Santa Clarita Diet with Kaplan and Tracy Katsky of KatCo.
Career overview
Wesley's career highlights and current projects
Wesley starred for all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries opposite Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder.
His other TV credits include Tell Me a Story, Army Wives, and 24.
He currently stars as Captain James T. Kirk in the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.