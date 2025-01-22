Wesley will be joined by Victor Fresco, known for Santa Clarita Diet and Unstable, who is tasked with writing the pilot episode.

Liz Friedlander, recognized for Bad Monkey and The Rookie, is slated to direct the series.

Notably, Friedlander has previously directed three episodes of The Vampire Diaries.

Currently, there's no indication whether Wesley will make an on-screen appearance in the series.