What's the story

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has joined the growing list of celebrities criticizing Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as the city grapples with devastating wildfires.

The 40-year-old star took to social media, calling the 71-year-old mayor a "joke."

Her comments followed Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley's revelation that significant budget cuts to the fire department had hindered their ability to respond effectively to the crisis.