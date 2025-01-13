Khloe Kardashian slams LA mayor over wildfire response, faces backlash
What's the story
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has joined the growing list of celebrities criticizing Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as the city grapples with devastating wildfires.
The 40-year-old star took to social media, calling the 71-year-old mayor a "joke."
Her comments followed Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley's revelation that significant budget cuts to the fire department had hindered their ability to respond effectively to the crisis.
Solidarity stance
Kardashian expressed support for fire chief Crowley
Kardashian also shared a clip of Crowley's interview on her Instagram Story, voicing her support for the fire chief.
"I stand by YOU Chief Crowley!!!! You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn't even want to say that but it was THE TRUTH!!!!" she wrote.
She thanked Crowley for her honesty and reiterated her criticism of Mayor Bass, saying, "Mayor Bass you are a joke!!!!"
Backlash
In response, Kardashian faced backlash from liberals
Critics took to X to challenge Kardashian's criticism of Mayor Bass.
One commenter questioned, "It's interesting how Khloe Elon Musk Kardashian has been quick to call Mayor Karen Bass 'A JOKE' but had no smoke for Trump."
Another added, "It's something about the way Khloe has been on IG reposting right-wing MAGA influencers' content."
A third person said, "Khloe got some nerve calling the mayor of LA a joke when she literally has Tristan Thompson as a baby daddy."
Widespread criticism
Other celebrities joined Kardashian in criticizing Mayor Bass
Kardashian wasn't the only one to criticize Mayor Bass's response to the wildfire crisis. Actors Mel Gibson and James Woods also took issue with Bass's response to the devastating fires.
Elon Musk criticized Mayor Bass as "utterly incompetent" in a post on his platform X, sparking backlash from conservatives who condemned her decision to reduce the city fire department's budget in July.
Emergency evacuation
Kardashian-Jenner family evacuated homes amid wildfire threat
The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Khloe, Kim, Kris, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall, and Rob were among the celebrities who had to evacuate their homes as the wildfires raged on.
Their homes in Calabasas and Hidden Hills were at risk from the Kenneth Fire which started on Thursday.
Although the evacuation order has been lifted now, it is still unclear if they have returned to their properties yet.