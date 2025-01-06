Is Zendaya engaged to Holland? $200K ring sparks rumors
What's the story
Challengers star Zendaya turned heads at the Golden Globe Awards when she was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.
The ring, reportedly worth $200K from London-based jeweler Jessica McCormack, sparked rumors of her engagement to long-time beau and Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland.
The couple has been dating since 2021 but has maintained a low-profile public relationship.
Red carpet look
Zendaya's ring debut steals the spotlight
Zendaya graced the Golden Globes in a custom burnt orange satin dress from Louis Vuitton, styled by her long-time collaborator and American stylist Law Roach.
Her accessories included a glitzy choker necklace and stunning Bulgari jewelry, including a High Jewelry necklace in platinum with one oval paraiba tourmaline and over 48 carats of diamonds.
However, it was the non-Bulgari piece—a ring on her left hand—that caught everyone's attention.
Twitter Post
Spotted the ring yet?
Zendaya's wearing a ring on her left ring finger at the #GoldenGlobes 👀— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) January 6, 2025
pic.twitter.com/QJbNaNPr0Z
Fan reactions
Social media buzzed with engagement speculation
Social media was rife with speculation about Zendaya's ring, with accounts such as Zendaya Style Resource and Who Wore What Jewels emphasizing its debut.
One user commented on an Instagram video shared by PEOPLE asking, "Is that an engagement ring?!?" while another simply wrote, "The ring."
Eagle-eyed netizens also noticed a subtle "t" tattoo hidden beneath her LV dress.
Representatives for Zendaya (28) and Holland (28) are yet to respond to these rumors.
Twitter Post
That's how netizens spotted the hidden 't' tattoo
finding out that zendaya has a tiny “t” tattoo and an engagement ring was not on my golden globes bingo card 😭😭 i’m so happy for my girl pic.twitter.com/WdJuEnzYR9— skye 🤍 (@4folklovermore) January 6, 2025
Future collaboration
Zendaya and Holland's upcoming project
The couple has often fueled engagement rumors, notably when Zendaya wore a ring on her left ring finger for her April 2024 Vogue cover.
In 2023, the actor sparked similar speculation when she was spotted wearing a gold signet ring engraved with "TH."
Meanwhile, Holland and Zendaya will soon star in Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie, an adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey.
The film, which is set to release in 2026, will also star Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon.