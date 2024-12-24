Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned director Christopher Nolan is set to adapt Homer's epic, 'The Odyssey', featuring a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and others.

The film, which explores themes of heroism and defiance, follows the perilous journey of King Odysseus after the Trojan War and is set to begin production next year.

'The Odyssey' will be released in July 2026

Confirmed! Christopher Nolan is adapting Homer's 'The Odyssey'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:34 am Dec 24, 202410:34 am

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan will direct an adaptation of Homer's epic 8th-century BC poem, The Odyssey, for Universal Studios. The studio officially announced that the film will be a "mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology." This will be the first time Homer's foundational saga will come to IMAX screens. The movie is set for a worldwide release on July 17, 2026.

Plot details

'The Odyssey' explores themes of heroism and loyalty

The Odyssey tells the story of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the Trojan War. The tale reportedly explores the themes of heroism, loyalty, cunning, and defiance against divine will. It features memorable episodes such as Odysseus's run-ins with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and witch-goddess Circe, ending with his reunion with his wife Penelope.

Previous adaptations

'The Odyssey' has inspired numerous adaptations and interpretations

While Nolan's film promises to be a grand adaptation of The Odyssey, the epic poem has inspired several cinematic and literary works in the past. These include the 1954 Italian film Ulysses, starring Kirk Douglas, and the 1997 miniseries The Odyssey, directed by Andrei Konchalovsky and starring Armand Assante. Other works inspired by Homer's poem are James Joyce's Ulysses, Margaret Atwood's The Penelopiad, Cold Mountain (novel and film), The Coen Brothers's O Brother, Where Art Thou? and Star Trek: Odyssey.

Cast reveal

Star-studded cast announced for Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

The star-studded cast of Nolan's The Odyssey features Hollywood A-listers including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron. The studio had confirmed this ensemble earlier. The film will begin production early next year and is Nolan's second collaboration with Universal Studios after his Best Picture winner Oppenheimer.

