Written by Aikantik Bag July 19, 2023 | 10:49 am 1 min read

'Oppenheimer' box office prediction

Christopher Nolan is one of the greatest filmmakers of our generation. From being a pioneer in many arenas of filmmaking to his distinct style of storytelling, the director is breaking boundaries with each film. Oppenheimer is in buzz and fans have loved the visuals released so far. However, it might see a certain slump in box office collection since it is rated "R."

Fans are excited about Nolan's return

As per Deadline, the Cillian Murphy-headlined film is set to open with $100M globally—$40M in the US markets and $60M in overseas markets. As per early reviews, this will be one of the biggest contenders of the awards season in 2024. The cast includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek, among others.

