#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Mission: Impossible 7' falters further

Written by Aikantik Bag July 19, 2023 | 10:24 am 1 min read

'Mission: Impossible 7' box office collection

Mission: Impossible is one of the most followed franchises in the world. The recently released seventh installment is quite in the buzz and has been raking in huge amounts globally. After collecting $235M in the opening weekend, the actioner is looking forward to achieving greater heights. In India, the box office collection has been decent but there is a huge drop on weekdays.

Aiming the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Christopher McQuarrie directorial earned Rs. 4.35 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 72.85 crore. The movie received rave reviews from critics. Fans are in awe of Tom Cruise's performance. The cast includes Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Shea Whigham, and Henry Czerny. Let's hope that the film earns more.

