#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Adipurush' recording a new low every day

Written by Aikantik Bag June 30, 2023 | 10:43 am 1 min read

Adipurush has completed two weeks at the box office and the box office collection has been underwhelming for the film. The film received flak for its gimmicky dialogues, unimaginative storytelling, and shoddy VFX. The word of mouth has been so negative that a film that opened with Rs. 85 crore is struggling to earn a crore in its second week.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prabhas-headlined magnum opus earned Rs. 90 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, the project raked in Rs. 281.98 crore. The makers changed some dialogues but that did not do damage control. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, among others. The project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner.

