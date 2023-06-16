Entertainment

'Adipurush' composers Ajay-Atul reveal why #JaiShriRam is a 'scary' song

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 16, 2023 | 05:36 pm 2 min read

'Adipurush' hit theaters on Friday

Music composer duo Ajay-Atul is earning praise for composing songs in Om Raut's Adipurush, especially Jai Shri Ram which has been trending ever since its release. After the song's staggering success, the duo spoke about its increasing craze and why they feel that the song is a "scary" composition, adding more pressure on them to deliver even better songs in the future.

Why does this story matter?

Raut's magnum opus was released in the theaters on Friday. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, the film opened to mixed reviews on social media. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore, the movie, which is a retelling of Ramayana, is heavy on visual effects. The film's music has received a positive response from the audience.

'Jai Shri Ram' is scary like 'Zingaat'

Speaking to B4U Entertainment, Ajay said how the song's success had made them feel both scared and happy. "When Zingaat came, everyone was scared of that song, except us. But then we were told to make a song that can beat Zingaat. But even we couldn't do it. Zingaat was a scary song. And now, Jai Shri Ram is a scary song," he said.

On raising the bar each time with their music

The music composer further threw light on how it is important to improve the quality of work with every project. "You always have to raise your bar and go forward from where you are. You cannot always celebrate (past laurels). Every day comes with new challenges and you expect something new from yourself and we always choose something like that."

The duo had no reference while composing the track

Ajay said that they get references for songs, but that wasn't the case here. "We also didn't have the reference of someone else's work in this. Though some great songs have been made (on Lord Ram), when it comes to cinematic language, we are the first. So, we were not scared of any comparison and were happy to create our own canvas."

