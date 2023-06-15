Entertainment

'The Flash' review: Even Batmen can't save Ezra's double-role disaster

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 15, 2023 | 02:42 pm 3 min read

'The Flash' features Ezra Miller in a double role along with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery termed The Flash as the "best superhero movie" he ever saw. Sure, the early reviews during the CinemaCon screening in April generated excitement around the Ezra Miller starrer, but it's far from meeting expectations. Andrés Muschietti's The Flash is a sincere attempt at making a superhero film for the DC Studios that unfortunately, becomes a complete misfire.

Another multiverse superhero film

Barry Allen figures out he can time travel by running faster. It gives him an idea of going back in time to save his mother from dying, and father from a wrongful conviction. Despite Batman (Ben Affleck) warning him against it, Allen does it. Things go awry as he opens an alternate universe where he meets his younger self and old Batman (Michael Keaton).

Good action couldn't save it from bad VFX

Muschietti's portrayal of Allen's superpower of running fast is fantastic, and so are some of the action scenes. Yet, the film hasn't quite profited off of it. Unfortunately, it's the visual effects that aren't up to the DC mark. In many places, particularly the scene where Allen saves babies who fall off a collapsing hospital wing is a showcase of disappointing VFX.

'The Flash' will take you on a nostalgic trip

What I really loved about the movie, and I'm guessing would be the case with most of the audience, is the fact that The Flash is a comeback for Keaton and Affleck as the Caped Crusader. Even at 71, Keaton is impressive as Batman, proving why he's the original hero. Affleck didn't have much to offer but still was quite a treat to watch.

Supergirl Sasha Calle is a savior!

Apart from the two Batmen, Sasha Calle acts as another saving grace for the movie. She appears in the role of Supergirl. Though she has limited screen time, she nailed her performance from the beginning to the end. The makers should have considered extending her role further. In fact, it wouldn't be a bad idea to see her star in Woman of Tomorrow.

Other things/characters that didn't work

Miller was seen in a double role. In some parts, especially those with a few comic scenes, he was good. But him as the 18-year-old Allen who constantly says "bro" is annoying. Michael Shannon as General Zod and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West were wasted. Shannon was better off in Man of Steel, but wasn't given justice here.

Save your bucks and time

DC Studios aren't having a great run with superhero films. After Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash is another disappointment. The superhero movie is a dull watch until the Batmen come to save it. The film gets 2.5 out of 5 stars, of which, half the star is divided between Keaton and Affleck- for the love of Batman!

