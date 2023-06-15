Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Section 84' shooting wrapped; Diana Penty shares photos

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Section 84' shooting wrapped; Diana Penty shares photos

Written by Aikantik Bag June 15, 2023 | 01:57 pm 1 min read

'Section 84' shooting wrapped

Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84 starring Amitabh Bachchan has been in the buzz ever since its announcement as it marks the Shahenshah of Bollywood's return to the courtroom drama genre. The upcoming thriller has wrapped its shooting and the film's co-actor Diana Penty took to Instagram to announce the same. The Cocktail actor also shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets.

Penty's experience and other trivia

Penty wrote a heartfelt note on her experience of working with Big B, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee. This film also marks the third collaboration between Bachchan and Dasgupta. The duo worked together in Yudh (2014) and Te3n (2016). Section 84 focuses on the IPC Section 84 and the project is bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by dianapenty on June 15, 2023 at 1:29 pm IST

Share this timeline