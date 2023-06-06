Entertainment

Truth behind Naga Chaitanya's casting in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' remake

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 06, 2023, 12:50 pm 2 min read

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' starred Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of 2022. It also ended Hindi cinema's dry spell at the box office. Recently, there were reports that the movie is being remade in Telugu. There were further claims that Naga Chaitanya and Jyotika will play the leads. But will they? Here's the truth.

Why does this story matter?

Also starring Tabu in a dual role, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a standalone remake of the original film directed by Priyadarshan. The sequel was helmed by Anees Bazmee and was backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

It collected Rs. 266.88 crore as its lifetime earnings, becoming the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2022. It is now being remade into Tamil and Telugu, claimed recent reports.

Chay's team refuted claims regarding casting in the remake

According to a South Indian news portal, the claims of Chaitanya joining the cast of the bilingual remake have been rejected by the actor's team. A tweet by AndraBoxOffice.Com posted on Monday evening read: "FACT CHECK : The news which is being circulated regarding Chay doing the remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is completely false. - Team #NagaChaitanya (SIC)."

Bilingual rights were bought by producer KE Gnanavel Raja

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, producer KE Gnanavel Raja confirmed that he has bought the rights for the film's remake. "I have purchased the South remake rights of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, we will spin the story a little bit as per the taste of the South Indian audiences, especially the Tamil/Telugu audiences. Most of the story remains unchanged," he said.

The bilingual remake to go on floors in July/August: Report

In the same interview, Raja confirmed that the film is expected to go on floors sometime in July or August. Reportedly, Jyotika has been cast to play Tabu's role. Refuting this and Chaitanya's casting reports, Raja said, "Nothing concrete has been finalized yet. We are in the process of finalizing the right cast." The producer also said the film's title hasn't been finalized either.