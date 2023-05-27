Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Neha Sharma willing to work in Telugu cinema again

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 27, 2023, 11:55 pm 2 min read

Neha Sharma made her acting debut opposite Telugu superstar Ram Charan in 2007's 'Chirutha'

Much before her Bollywood debut with Crook in 2010, actor Neha Sharma kick-started her acting career with the Telugu movie Chirutha. The 2007 film saw her debuting opposite Ram Charan, following which she starred in the 2009 Telugu film Kurradu as well. Now, more than a decade later, Sharma, in an exclusive conversation with NewsBytes, said that she's willing to work in Tollywood again.

Are you planning on returning to Telugu cinema?

Telugu isn't my first language, but it has given me everything. So if there's an opportunity where the dialogues aren't too heavy, then I would like to do more Telugu films. Being an actor, I want to perform, but language becomes a barrier for me. However, I'm looking forward to working in Telugu cinema, after all, it's where it all started for me.

How difficult is it to work in multi-lingual films?

There are many actors who do it with ease. My film, Solo (2017), was a bilingual film in Tamil and Malayalam. While Tamil was a little easier to learn, Malayalam was difficult. But still, they're alien languages to me. I'm not a linguist is why learning new languages is difficult for me. Having said that, I'm open to working in cinemas of all languages.

Your take on trolls? How do you deal with trolling?

Social media is a great platform, but spreading negativity and hate is beyond me. It has both good and bad. Everyone has an opinion and a phone. All they do is type out their opinion on social media platforms. Trolls would initially bother me, but now I ask such people to do something productive with life rather than spreading hate.

Any plans for debuting at Cannes next year?

I aspire to be on the Cannes red carpet; it's a dream. It's very prestigious to be at the Cannes Film Festival for all the right reasons. If your film is nominated, it's a huge honor to represent your country. I hope one day one of my films gets selected for Cannes and I get to be there for the right reasons.