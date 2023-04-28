Entertainment

Ravi Teja's psychological thriller 'Ravanasura' is now streaming on OTT

Ravi Teja's psychological thriller 'Ravanasura' is now streaming on OTT

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 28, 2023, 03:53 pm 1 min read

'Ravanasura' is now streaming on OTT

Ravi Teja is one of the most followed stars of Telugu films. The actor's recent release Ravanasura did not create a box office explosion and received mixed responses from viewers. On the other hand, the film was not appreciated by critics. The film has now been released on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video and it will get another shelf life.

Cast, crew, and trivia

The psychological thriller is directed by Sudheer Varma and the cast includes Jayaram, Sushanth, Sriram, Anu Emmanuel, and Hyper Aadi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Teja and Abhishek Nama under Abhishek Pictures. The OTT debut took place less than a month after its theatrical release. The film is reportedly inspired by Srijit Mukherji's Vinci Da (2018).

Twitter Post