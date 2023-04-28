Entertainment

K-pop: Eunji aside, all Apink members sign with new agency

K-pop: Eunji aside, all Apink members sign with new agency

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 28, 2023, 03:40 pm 1 min read

4 Apink members have signed with a new agency

K-pop is one of the most followed genres in music and the fan base is growing by folds. The OG girl band Apink has a huge fan following and reports suggest that four of the five members—Chorong, Bomi, Namjoo, and Hayoung—have signed an exclusive contract with the new agency Choi Creative Lab. The members were earlier managed by IST Entertainment.

Statement by both the agencies

Choi Creative Lab shared a statement regarding the same and mentioned that they will support the members in their individual and team endeavors. Only Jung Eunji has renewed her contract with IST Entertainment. The agency also released a statement regarding the same and emphasized that the members will continue their work as a band and Apink is not disbanding.

Twitter Post