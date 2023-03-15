Entertainment

Lee Jun-young joins IU and Park Bo-gum in new K-drama

Lee Jun-young joins IU and Park Bo-gum in new K-drama

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 15, 2023, 05:02 pm 1 min read

Lee Jun-young's new project announced

As per the latest reports, Lee Jun-young is all set to star in a new drama titled You Have Done Well along with IU and Park Bo-gum. The new addition to the cast has made fans excited. Lee's agency Jflex confirmed the same and also revealed that the actor participated in one of the script reading sessions of the upcoming project.

More about the upcoming Kdrama

The drama will be made in the Jeju dialect of Korean and will revolve around the lives of Ae-soon and Gwan-shik of Jeju Island. This will be a period drama that is set in the 1950s. The film is written by Im Sang-choon of Fight My Way fame. Reportedly, it will go on floors in the first half of 2023.

Twitter Post

[UPDATE] Lee Jun Young has been confirmed to join IU and Park Bo Gum in upcoming drama ‘Thank You for Your Hard Work’ (literal title)



Filming is scheduled to start in the first half of this year



Source: https://t.co/CXUhZvI1yW https://t.co/RJWYfx0oPm pic.twitter.com/WZ2cKvInHy — The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) March 15, 2023