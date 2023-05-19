Entertainment

Happy birthday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Upcoming projects of the celebrated thespian-actor

Written by Isha Sharma May 19, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is celebrating his 49th birthday on Friday

Actor-thespian Nawazuddin Siddiqui has turned 49. An actor who is celebrated as an acting chameleon who slips under the skin of any character, Siddiqui has been enjoying an inimitable run as a character artist through projects such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Raat Akeli Hai, Badlapur, Manto, and Sacred Games, among others. On his birthday, here's a roundup of the NSD alumnus's selected upcoming projects.

'Jogira Sa Ra Ra'

Siddiqui will soon be seen in the romantic comedy-drama Jogira Sa Ra Ra, co-starring Neha Sharma and Sanjay Mishra. It has been directed by Kushan Nandy. The movie also stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Zarina Wahab and has been written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, known for Mumbai Mirror and 3 Dev. Earlier slated for May 12 release, it'll now hit theaters on May 26.

'Haddi'

Haddi is another film that has raised the expectations of cinephiles, thanks to the transgender role Siddiqui will essay in the drama. Haddi is helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, who has previously served as a second unit director in AK vs AK. Siddiqui will portray dual roles in the film. It's being produced by Zee Studios and is slated to release this year.

'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Siddiqui will star with Avneet Kaur (Mardaani) in Tiku Weds Sheru. The film went on floors in November 2021, though there haven't been any significant updates about the drama's progress ever since. Directed by Sai Kabir (Holy Cow, Revolver Rani) and backed by Kangana Ranaut's production house Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd, it has been written by Kabir and Amit Tiwari.

'Noorani Chehra'

Another Siddiqui film awaiting release is Noorani Chehra, co-starring Nupur Sanon (Pop Kaun?). It will mark Sanon's feature film debut. The film had begun rolling in February 2022. Carl Zohan, Sonnalli Seygall, and Aasif Khan will reportedly be seen in supporting roles. It is being helmed by Navaniat Singh (Romeo Ranjha) and is currently in the post-production stage. Inderpal Singh has penned the screenplay.