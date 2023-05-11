Entertainment

SRK-Salman are shooting 'Tiger 3' sequence in Madh Island: Reports

Written by Aikantik Bag May 11, 2023, 04:26 pm 1 min read

SRK-Salman are currently shooting for their 'Tiger 3' sequence

YRF Spy Universe is the most sought-after franchise in India, especially after the humongous success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. After Salman Khan's cameo in the abovementioned film, fans are readying themselves for King Khan's cameo in Salman's Tiger 3. Their action sequence is currently being shot in Mumbai and we have some exciting updates about the same.

More about the extended cameo

Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films has erected a palatial set in Madh Island where the Karan Arjun of Bollywood will be filming their scenes. Reportedly, it's a jailbreak scene and the shooting will go on for a week. Chopra is spending Rs. 35 crore for this scene specifically. Tiger 3 is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

