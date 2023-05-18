Entertainment

Cannes 2023: Recap of Aishwarya's past looks ahead of appearance

Cannes 2023: Recap of Aishwarya's past looks ahead of appearance

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 18, 2023, 01:26 pm 2 min read

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in different moods at Cannes (Picture Credit: Instagram/@gauravgupta, @michael5inco, Shutterstock/@featureflash)

A regular at the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be gracing the red carpet once again. The actor arrived with her daughter Aradhya Bachchan on the French Riviera for the 76th edition of the Festival de Cannes. Ahead of her appearance on Thursday, here is a recap of Rai Bachchan's past looks that made headlines for various reasons.

'The Birth of Venus' by Gaurav Gupta

In 2022, Rai Bachchan wore a design by Gaurav Gupta described as "The Birth of Venus." The lilac ensemble was a masterpiece of art handcrafted in 3,500 hours. Inspired by Botticelli's renowned painting, the gown had intricate embroidery all over it and was adorned with crystals and glass beads. The timeless attire redefined Rai Bachchan as a fashion icon.

Gold metallic gown by Jean-Louis Sabaji

In 2019, Rai Bachchan made a statement in the gold metallic gown by ace designer Jean-Louis Sabaji. With a dramatic trail, the gown featured leaf-like cut-outs with an impression of a snakish texture. For the look, she went sans accessories, letting the gown take center stage. She glammed in a minimal make-up look with sleek and straight hair.

Michael Cinco's butterfly-inspired gown

Rai Bachchan's 2018 red carpet looks at Cannes was a piece of art. She gleamed in her regal aura with Michael Cinco's breathtaking gown adding to her beauty. The dress was inspired by the transformation of a butterfly. It was studded with Swarovski crystals and donned with intricate threadwork. The body-hugging gown came in shades of midnight blue, ultraviolet, and red.

The Cinderella look by Cinco

Cinco designed an icy blue gown for Rai Bachchan during her appearance at the festival in the year 2017. She turned into a real-life Cinderella in the breathtaking design by the Filipino designer. It was a heavily embellished gown that came with sculpted pleats and intricate embroidery. To finish her look, she painted her lips in a striking red color and mid-parted her hair.

Roberto Cavalli's mermaid silhouette gown

One of the most iconic looks of Rai Bachchan was when she graced the red carpet in 2014 wearing a design by Roberto Cavalli. The Italian fashion designer created a golden masterpiece in the shape of a mermaid silhouette strapless gown for the premiere of Two Days, One Night. With a criss-cross pattern, the gown came with a graceful trail and a waist-cinching corset.

Poll What would you like to read more about Cannes Film Festival 2023?

Sara Ali Khan's look from the day-2 at the festival 0% Mrunal Thakur's debut look at the Cannes red carpet 0% Poll is completed Good choice! Read more about it here Cannes 2023: After 'lehenga,' Sara rocks a 'saree' Cannes 2023: Meet the team behind Mrunal Thakur's debut look