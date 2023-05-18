Entertainment

Cannes 2023: After 'lehenga,' Sara rocks a 'saree'

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 18, 2023, 10:10 am 2 min read

Sara Ali Khan wore an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla fusion saree on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival (Picture Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan)

Sara Ali Khan is going out and about with her red carpet looks at the Cannes Film Festival which kickstarted on Tuesday. She has taken on the desi vibe on the second day of the festival too, as she opted to reflect on the Indianness through her attire. Khan wore a fusion saree but was it better than her debut lehenga look? Find out!

Why does this story matter?

The 27-year-old actor is among the many Indian actors who are debuting on the Cannes red carpet. She is joined by Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, and Urvashi Rautela who also debuted on Tuesday. Mrunal Thakur, on the other hand, walked on the prestigious red carpet for the first time on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is also expected to mark her debut soon.

Khan oozed Sharmila Tagore vibes in a fusion 'saree'

On the second day at Festival de Cannes, Khan walked in a fusion saree designed by fashion designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She wore an ivory saree with a monochromatic blouse as the pallu was placed on her arms. The bun hairdo and thick cat-eyed kohl made her look like the younger version of her grandmother-actor Sharmila Tagore.

Choosing retro over Day 1's regal affair

The two red carpet looks of Khan had a lot of similarities - they were ivory white, traditional (read: lehenga and saree), and by the same designers. But most importantly, she looked glamorous in both. What made them apart is how she carried the looks. While she dropped princess looks in the lehenga, Khan's day-two attire had a retro vibe to her.

Khan went all out in black; posed with Naomi Campbell

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Gaslight actor slipped into a black gown with a sweetheart neck. The gown came with a golden heart-shaped embellishment, and she completed the look with a heart-shaped black clutch. The actor also struck a pose with supermodel Naomi Campbell who was seen in a sequinned shimmery gown with a plunging neckline and a knot at the front.