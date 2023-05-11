Entertainment

Karan Johar-Guneet Monga to produce content together: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag May 11, 2023, 11:59 am 1 min read

Karan Johar and Guneet Monga are going to produce content together

Collaboration is the key to success! Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment have come together in partnership to produce content across formats like feature films, series, and OTT content. Johar is known for his commercial mounting, whereas Monga is known for making critically acclaimed films. It would be a great combination. Earlier, they co-distributed Ritesh Batra's The Lunchbox.

Vision of the duo

The companies have not spilled any beans regarding the upcoming projects but they will be revealing it in the next two to three months, per Deadline. Monga recently won the Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers and she has been associated with stellar content over the years. Johar on the other hand is working in striking a balance between commercial and content-oriented films.

