Prabhas-Kriti's 'Adipurush' new song 'Ram Siya Ram' is out

Written by Aikantik Bag May 29, 2023, 01:59 pm 1 min read

Adipurush is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Inititally, the film received flak for its VFX, but the makers postponed the release and now the film looks way better. The story is based on the epic Ramayana, hence the anticipation is huge. The makers released a new song titled Ram Siya Ram and it is already being appreciated by listeners.

More about the film

The song is sung by Sachet-Parampara who also helmed the music. The lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir. The upcoming magnum opus is directed by Om Raut. Reportedly, the film's theatrical rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana got sold at Rs. 160-170 crore. It is slated for June 16 release. The cast includes Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, among others.

