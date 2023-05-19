Entertainment

Starring Sanya Malhotra, 'Kathal' is now available for streaming on Netflix

When satire is mixed with an undertone of socio-political issues, you get served with a film like Kathal: A jackfruit mystery. Starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead as inspector Mahima Bosar, this story unfolds in the rural parts of neighboring states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. It warms up your heart and leaves you with a smile. Read our review.

The mystery of missing jackfruits

When MLA Pateria's (Vijay Raaz) two Uncle Hong jackfruits go missing, a police team is put on task to investigate. Bosar leads the case with her team of three constables - Saurabh (Anant Vijay Joshi), Kunti (Neha Saraf), and Mishra (Govind Pandey). Local journalist Anuj (Rajpal Yadav), who's in search of a scoop, is hooked on finding the truth behind the investigation.

Not a regular police drama

The beauty of the film lies in many things but mainly in its writing. More than often, police dramas have tried to show bureaucratic and powerplay issues, but have failed. However, Kathal delicately picks up these very issues and presents them with a touch of humor. It gives you frequent nudges about the right and the wrong, succeeding in delivering its message.

Every actor shines through their character

How often does it happen that not a single actor leaves you disappointed in a film? Whether it was Malhotra playing a cop for the first time, Gurpal Singh as her boss, or Raghubir Yadav as Gulab Seth, every actor was a perfect fit. The casting director has shown excellence in bringing a team of some of the best (and seasoned) comic actors.

The essence of Bundelkhand

Several actors have been called out in the past for overdoing a local dialect. But that isn't the case with Kathal. The Bundelkhandi accent that each actor has picked up on, is a treat in itself. Dialect coach Suraj Naggar truly deserves a mention. Though I wish I could hear more Bundelkhandi from Malhotra, one actor who outperformed everyone with the dialect was Saraf.

'Kathal' is a fine example of a satirical movie

Kathal is a refreshing watch! It has several underlying messages related to the issues of caste bias, gender bias, and political pressure on the police. At no point has the film gone overboard in addressing these issues. In fact, it subtly reminds us of these problems that are still prevalent, especially in rural areas. This is where the movie is a winner.

Places where 'Kathal' lost a few marks

Kathal is a near-perfect movie that'll make you giggle in most scenes, particularly the sabzi fight in the climax. Despite being a 1.55-hour-long film that mostly unfolds smoothly, a few scenes here and there seemed like a drag. Two things that certainly didn't work for me were its songs and getting to see less of Raaz, who is known for his comic timing.

A light-hearted comedy worth watching

Directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, Kathal has won points on many factors. The film is apt for a direct OTT release and makes for a good weekend watch. Ashok Mishra and Yashowardhan have succeeded in delivering a film that caters to every age group in the audience. Backed by Ektaa Kapoor and Guneet Monga, it gets 3.5 out of 5 stars from us.