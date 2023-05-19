Entertainment

Shoaib reacts to trolls who call Dipika Kakar's pregnancy fake

Written by Aikantik Bag May 19, 2023, 04:59 pm 1 min read

Shoaib Ibrahim opened up about trolls regarding Dipika Kakar's pregnancy

TV actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar announced pregnancy a while back and ever since, the couple has been giving updates to their fans. Recently, Ibrahim addressed the hateful comments and trolls his wife comes across on social media. Many times, fans have labelled her pregnancy as fake. Ibrahim responded to the same in a recent interview with ETimes.

Kakar keeps her fans updated about everything

Ibrahim spoke to ETimes and said, "There are some people who feel Dipika is faking her pregnancy. They write stuff like 'kitne pillows badlogi, accha har month Takiye ka size change kar rahe ho." Kakar is very much active with her vlogs and recently she revealed that she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes. She also revealed her changed diet plan.

They announced pregnancy in January

