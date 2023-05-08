Entertainment

ATEEZ's Wooyoung takes hiatus over injury: Recalling memorable live performances

ATEEZ's Wooyoung takes hiatus over injury: Recalling memorable live performances

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 08, 2023, 11:11 pm 2 min read

ATEEZ's Wooyoung announces temporary hiatus after sustaining injury

K-pop boy band ATEEZ's member Wooyoung will be taking a temporary hiatus from all activities due to an ankle injury, informed the group's agency KQ Entertainment on Monday. The K-pop idol reportedly sustained the injury recently, prompting the band's label to announce his break. As we hope for the singer-dancer-actor's swift recovery, here, we gather some of Wooyoung's most unforgettable moments on stage.

'Take You Down' dance cover (2019)

In 2019, during ATEEZ's The Expedition Tour, the group treated fans to an impromptu freestyle dance segment—where each member of the group showcased their charisma and moves. While other members, too, were incredible in this showdown, Wooyoung shined the brightest as he grooved to Chris Brown's Take You Down. The crowd erupted with cheers as Wooyoung stole the show with his sensual body rolls.

'Bad' live performance (2021)

Undoubtedly, Wooyoung has consolidated his position at the pinnacle of the K-pop industry with his impressive dance covers. His live performance of Christopher's song Bad at the 2021 KCON music festival was particularly remarkable. With his flawless moves, he captivated audiences and took everyone's breath away. If you have seen the video, his swift and precise movements are well highlighted by the close-up shots.

Solo performance at MAMA (2021)

The 23-year-old K-pop idol, time and again, has proved himself as a remarkable dancer. Once again, with his performance at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), he displayed his prowess as a flawless performer. He was bestowed with a golden opportunity to open the award event, and with his high-energy performance, he further cemented his position in the K-pop industry.

Dance Battle at Berlin concert (2022)

If you are an avid ATEEZ fan, then you must remember the dance battle at the band's Berlin concert in 2022. In THE REAL's dance break section, Wooyoung competed with one of his dancers, filling the arena with cheers in no time! Within seconds, his intense movements consolidated his status as a phenomenal entertainer, and his one-second twerk won the hearts of ATINYs.