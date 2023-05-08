Entertainment

Before Salman Khan, this actor was offered 'Maine Pyar Kiya'

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 08, 2023, 10:44 pm 2 min read

'Maine Pyaar Kiya' was released in 1989 and was directed by Sooraj Barjatya

Superstar Salman Khan made his way into Bollywood in 1988. But it was Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) that brought him success and a massive fan following. His iconic role as Prem made millions fall in love with him. But did you know that Khan was not the first choice as Prem? It was first offered to Piyush Mishra. We kid you not!

Why does this story matter?

Maine Pyar Kiya, starring Khan and Bhagyashree in the lead alongside Alok Nath and Monish Bhel, was the first blockbuster hit of Khan's career.

After its success, Khan went on to deliver numerous superhit films, including many in which his character name was Prem.

What Rahul was for Shah Rukh Khan, Prem was for Bollywood's Bhaijaan, and any '90s kid would know that!

Mishra reveals he was offered role before Khan

As surprising as it may sound, the first choice of the Maine Pyar Kiya makers for Prem's role was Mishra, and so claimed the actor-writer in a recent interview. Speaking to The Lallantop, Mishra said that though he was offered the film, it didn't pan out in his favor. But does he regret that it never happened? "No," he said in the interview.

Destiny had it!

Mishra said he was initially asked to finish his graduation from the National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi, and come to Mumbai. Later, he was called within 15 days. However, he refused to go. "I went there three years later and learned that Salman Khan was born with the film, and I thought that's great," he said, adding everyone has their journey and destiny.

Everything to know about hit film

Maine Pyar Kiya, released in 1989, wasn't a success only for Khan but also for Barjatya. It paved the way for several successful collaborations between the actor and the director, especially in the '90s era, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994) and Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999). Apart from being a cult film, it is also one of the most popular Bollywood albums to date.