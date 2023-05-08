Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Why some films fail commercially despite overwhelmingly positive reviews

Why do films fail commercially despite great reviews?

India is home to multiple film industries across languages besides Bollywood and churns out numerous (reportedly around 1,500) movies theatrically each year. While some of these ignite excitement amongst the audience, some are removed from theaters within days, despite receiving strong critical acclaim. Some prominent examples include Sonchiriya, Bheed, Afwaah, and Faraaz. Why does that happen, and is there a pattern here? Let's decode.

Lack of marketing translates into zero buzz

Such films suffer heavily due to the lack of buzz. Afwaah, for instance, was almost promoted nowhere except on social media, and it resulted in a low turnout in the theaters even though it was led by noticeable actors. The same goes for Faraaz, released theatrically in early February and met a lukewarm response. However, it found its audience upon its Netflix premiere.

Such movies tend to get fewer screens, too

There are several deals and other discussions that go behind determining the number of screens that are granted to a film. However, mainstream movies, which are backed by large production houses and A-list actors, often receive more shows. Thus, other movies take a hit, are released only on a few screens, and are sometimes even confined to only night shows.

People want to watch only select movies theatrically

Besides the availability, another reason contributing to a film's overall reach is whether people are drawn to its central narrative. If not, they stream it on OTT. For instance, riding high on Shah Rukh Khan's stardom and being his comeback after four years, Pathaan thrived; Brahmastra worked because the audience was waiting for it for years, and Kantara succeeded due to its rooted story.

Demarcation between art and commercial cinema

Another reason contributing to the underwhelming box office performance of films is that they are often classified in the "art" category. This means they are usually, though not always, slow-burn dramas devoid of dance, long-drawn action sequences, and songs—components usually found in conventional or masala cinema. These art/niche movies have their own audience and don't always find support theatrically, unlike their mainstream counterparts.

Is box office performance marker of film's quality?

No, not always. The box office numbers of a film are a good parameter to discern how many people registered their presence in the cinema halls and supported the film. But they don't say much about the quality of a movie, which is almost always subjective. For instance, Tumbbad hardly raked in any money at the BO but is now considered a cult classic!